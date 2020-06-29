72 New COVID-19 Cases In Our Area Over The Weekend, No New Deaths
DES MOINES- There have been 72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in our immediate listening area from Saturday through Monday morning at 11am. The most new cases have been reported in Cerro Gordo and Wright counties with 21 and 14 respectively.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|98
|21
|Butler
|45
|4
|Floyd
|66
|8
|Franklin
|73
|4
|Hancock
|46
|4
|Kossuth
|32
|3
|Mitchell
|21
|6
|Winnebago
|22
|4
|Worth
|12
|4
|Wright
|369
|14
|
|
|
|Area Total
|784
|72
There were 62 newly recovered cases in our immediate listening area with the most in Wright County with 40. There were also 14 people reported hospitalized in our area with COVID-19 from Saturday-Monday. There were no new deaths reported in our listening area.
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|33
|3
|Butler
|31
|2
|Floyd
|28
|3
|Franklin
|39
|6
|Hancock
|32
|4
|Kossuth
|14
|
|Mitchell
|8
|1
|Winnebago
|12
|
|Worth
|8
|3
|Wright
|183
|40
|
|
|
|Area Total
|388
|62
|June 29
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|2
|Butler
|0
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|2
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|2
|Mitchell
|2
|Winnebago
|0
|Worth
|0
|Wright
|2
|
|
|Area Total
|14
Statewide there are 28,728 reported cases with 707 deaths and 17,711 recovered from COVID-19.