72 New COVID-19 Cases In Our Area Over The Weekend, No New Deaths

Jun 29, 2020 @ 11:54am

DES MOINES- There have been 72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in our immediate listening area from Saturday through Monday morning at 11am. The most new cases have been reported in Cerro Gordo and Wright counties with 21 and 14 respectively.

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 98 21
Butler 45 4
Floyd 66 8
Franklin 73 4
Hancock 46 4
Kossuth 32 3
Mitchell 21 6
Winnebago 22 4
Worth 12 4
Wright 369 14
Area Total 784 72

There were 62 newly recovered cases in our immediate listening area with the most in Wright County with 40. There were also 14 people reported hospitalized in our area with COVID-19 from Saturday-Monday. There were no new deaths reported in our listening area.

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 33 3
Butler 31 2
Floyd 28 3
Franklin 39 6
Hancock 32 4
Kossuth 14
Mitchell 8 1
Winnebago 12
Worth 8 3
Wright 183 40
Area Total 388 62

 

June 29 Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 2
Butler 0
Floyd 2
Franklin 2
Hancock 2
Kossuth 2
Mitchell 2
Winnebago 0
Worth 0
Wright 2
Area Total 14

 

Statewide there are 28,728 reported cases with 707 deaths and 17,711 recovered from COVID-19.

