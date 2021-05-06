Swaledale man killed in single-vehicle accident in Mitchell County
MITCHELL — A single-vehicle accident in Mitchell County has killed a Swaledale man.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 4:45 Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of Red Ball Road between St. Ansgar and Mitchell. The vehicle was southbound on the road when it went over railroad tracks and lost control, entering the west ditch where it rolled.
The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Nathan Kettwig, was killed in the crash. A passenger, 24-year-old Jenalyn Funte of Clarksville, was injured and taken to the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage for treatment.