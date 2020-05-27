4th of July festivities being cancelled will have economic impact on Clear Lake (AUDIO)
CLEAR LAKE — The cancellation of the 4th of July festivities and other events planned for Clear Lake this summer will have a financial impact on the community.
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Stacy Doughan says the decision not only has a financial impact on her organization but the regional economy as well. “It’s the largest fundraiser for the Chamber. The carnival proceeds are a huge chunk of our budget, so it’s devastating to us as an organization to have to make that decision. It’s about a $10 million economic impact to the community that’s been estimated in past years. We didn’t take the decision lightly when it came to making this particular call.”
Doughan encourages everyone to “shop local” in an effort to make up for some of that lost revenue coming into the community. “I would just absolutely encourage everybody who lives in this area to patron your local restaurants and to shop local at your local retailers just to help keep these businesses that are so critical to our Main Street alive.”
Doughan says while many of the events that take place in City Park this summer won’t happen, she anticipates people coming to Clear Lake for other recreational opportunities. “Summer is just going to look different here in Clear Lake, but I will say I’m so grateful for that lake, because that lake will provide a great recreation opportunity for anyone who chooses to come visit here. We ask that you do it safely, and it’s a great asset for those who live here. It’s going to look different, it’s going to be more of a rec focused summer versus an event-focused summer.”
Doughan made her comments during the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. You can listen back to today’s program via the audio player below