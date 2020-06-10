      Weather Alert

28 more COVID-19 cases in our listening area

Jun 10, 2020 @ 12:11pm

DES MOINES — 28 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our immediate listening area. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health figures in a 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 16 more cases were reported in Wright County, five more in Franklin, four in Cerro Gordo, two in Butler and one in Hancock.

That now brings the area total of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 432 — 261 in Wright; 39 in Franklin; 36 in Cerro Gordo; 23 in Hancock; 19 in Floyd; 18 in Butler; 16 in Kossuth; 12 in Winnebago; five in Mitchell and three in Worth.

Four more people have recovered — two each in Cerro Gordo and Wright — for a total of 164.

Looking at the state numbers, seven more people have been reported dying from COVID-19 between 11:00 o’clock Tuesday and 11 o’clock this morning for a total of 629. 339 more cases have been reported for a total of 22,516. 268 more have recovered for a total of 13,545.

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 36 4
Butler 18 2
Floyd 19
Franklin 39 5
Hancock 23 1
Kossuth 16
Mitchell 5
Winnebago 12
Worth 3
Wright 261 16
Area Total 432 28

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 24 2
Butler 13
Floyd 17
Franklin 10
Hancock 9
Kossuth 9
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 11
Worth 3
Wright 64 2
Area Total 164 4

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 4
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO News Team