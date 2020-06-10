28 more COVID-19 cases in our listening area
DES MOINES — 28 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our immediate listening area. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health figures in a 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 16 more cases were reported in Wright County, five more in Franklin, four in Cerro Gordo, two in Butler and one in Hancock.
That now brings the area total of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 432 — 261 in Wright; 39 in Franklin; 36 in Cerro Gordo; 23 in Hancock; 19 in Floyd; 18 in Butler; 16 in Kossuth; 12 in Winnebago; five in Mitchell and three in Worth.
Four more people have recovered — two each in Cerro Gordo and Wright — for a total of 164.
Looking at the state numbers, seven more people have been reported dying from COVID-19 between 11:00 o’clock Tuesday and 11 o’clock this morning for a total of 629. 339 more cases have been reported for a total of 22,516. 268 more have recovered for a total of 13,545.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|36
|4
|Butler
|18
|2
|Floyd
|19
|
|Franklin
|39
|5
|Hancock
|23
|1
|Kossuth
|16
|
|Mitchell
|5
|
|Winnebago
|12
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|261
|16
|
|
|
|Area Total
|432
|28
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|24
|2
|Butler
|13
|
|Floyd
|17
|
|Franklin
|10
|
|Hancock
|9
|
|Kossuth
|9
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|64
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|164
|4
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4