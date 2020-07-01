      Weather Alert

21 New Cases of COVID-19 In Our Area Reported, 18 New Recoveries

Jul 1, 2020 @ 10:52am

DES MOINES- The latest update on COVID-19 cases in our area shows that we have 21 new cases for the 24 hour period ending at 11am on Wednesday, July 1st. Mitchell County had the highest new case count with 7, Cerro Gordo along with Franklin and Winnebago counties each had 3 new cases. Our area total is up to 811 confirmed cases.

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 102 3
Butler 47 2
Floyd 66 1
Franklin 77 3
Hancock 47 0
Kossuth 32 0
Mitchell 29 7
Winnebago 26 3
Worth 15 2
Wright 370 0
Area Total 811 21

We had 18 new recoveries reported from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours including 4 in Floyd, 3 in Kossuth and 2 each in Cerro Gordo, Butler and Wright counties. That brings our area total recoveries to 508. There were no new reported deaths or hospitalizations in our area in the last 24 hours.

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 45 2
Butler 34 2
Floyd 39 4
Franklin 44 1
Hancock 37 1
Kossuth 19 3
Mitchell 9 1
Winnebago 13 1
Worth 10 1
Wright 258 2
Area Total 508 18

Statewide we saw 349 new cases reported, bringing the total to 29,291. There were four new deaths reported in the last 24 hours along with 349 new recoveries reported. That brings the state total death count from COVID-19 up to 717 and recoveries up to 23,445.

State numbers
Cases 29291 28942 349
Deaths 717 713 4
Recovered 23445 23096 349
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team