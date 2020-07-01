21 New Cases of COVID-19 In Our Area Reported, 18 New Recoveries
DES MOINES- The latest update on COVID-19 cases in our area shows that we have 21 new cases for the 24 hour period ending at 11am on Wednesday, July 1st. Mitchell County had the highest new case count with 7, Cerro Gordo along with Franklin and Winnebago counties each had 3 new cases. Our area total is up to 811 confirmed cases.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|102
|3
|Butler
|47
|2
|Floyd
|66
|1
|Franklin
|77
|3
|Hancock
|47
|0
|Kossuth
|32
|0
|Mitchell
|29
|7
|Winnebago
|26
|3
|Worth
|15
|2
|Wright
|370
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|811
|21
We had 18 new recoveries reported from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours including 4 in Floyd, 3 in Kossuth and 2 each in Cerro Gordo, Butler and Wright counties. That brings our area total recoveries to 508. There were no new reported deaths or hospitalizations in our area in the last 24 hours.
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|45
|2
|Butler
|34
|2
|Floyd
|39
|4
|Franklin
|44
|1
|Hancock
|37
|1
|Kossuth
|19
|3
|Mitchell
|9
|1
|Winnebago
|13
|1
|Worth
|10
|1
|Wright
|258
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|508
|18
Statewide we saw 349 new cases reported, bringing the total to 29,291. There were four new deaths reported in the last 24 hours along with 349 new recoveries reported. That brings the state total death count from COVID-19 up to 717 and recoveries up to 23,445.
|State numbers
|
|
|
|Cases
|29291
|28942
|349
|Deaths
|717
|713
|4
|Recovered
|23445
|23096
|349