$2 million Powerball ticket purchased in Forest City

(Iowa Lottery graphic)

FOREST CITY –If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Forest City for Monday night’s drawing, you may want to double-check your ticket.

The Iowa Lottery says a $2 million winning ticket was purchased at the Casey’s store at 1132 US Highway 69 South in Forest City.

It matched all five of the white balls but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize, but the ticket also had the Power Play option, which means it’s multiplied to $2 million.

The Forest City ticket was the only $2 million winner nationally in Monday’s drawing for a nearly $404 million jackpot. Monday’s winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 with the Powerball 11.

The winner or winners of the Forest City $2 million ticket are asked to contact the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive at 515-725-7500 to make an appointment to claim their prize.

Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $420 million.