15 straight days north-central Iowa has seen more people recovered than diagnosed with COVID-19 — four new deaths reported
DES MOINES — For the 15th straight day, the number of north-central Iowans recovering from COVID-19 outpaced the number of new cases reported.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 96 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 while 402 more recoveries were reported.
Four more deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa, two in Cerro Gordo and single deaths in Floyd and Wright, to bring the area’s pandemic total to 212.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area has dropped from 4037 on Monday to 3727 on Tuesday.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|51
|44
|7
|2
|Butler
|15
|14
|1
|
|Floyd
|26
|19
|7
|1
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|21
|18
|3
|
|Kossuth
|23
|22
|1
|
|Mitchell
|19
|19
|0
|
|Winnebago
|26
|22
|4
|
|Worth
|2
|2
|
|
|Wright
|12
|10
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|212
|186
|26
|4
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4030
|21
|Butler
|1157
|3
|Floyd
|1202
|7
|Franklin
|817
|1
|Hancock
|1054
|32
|Kossuth
|1383
|14
|Mitchell
|911
|2
|Winnebago
|1033
|5
|Worth
|439
|7
|Wright
|1417
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13443
|96
|Active Cases
|12/15/20
|12/14/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|1083
|1176
|1271
|1807
|477
|Butler
|314
|334
|369
|517
|82
|Floyd
|355
|380
|416
|550
|60
|Franklin
|188
|219
|234
|305
|42
|Hancock
|309
|317
|321
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|512
|555
|574
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|263
|294
|320
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|228
|245
|261
|359
|192
|Worth
|147
|154
|152
|118
|46
|Wright
|328
|363
|373
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3727
|4037
|4291
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|2896
|112
|Butler
|828
|23
|Floyd
|821
|31
|Franklin
|612
|32
|Hancock
|724
|40
|Kossuth
|848
|57
|Mitchell
|629
|33
|Winnebago
|779
|22
|Worth
|290
|14
|Wright
|1077
|38
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9504
|402