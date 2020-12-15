      Weather Alert

15 straight days north-central Iowa has seen more people recovered than diagnosed with COVID-19 — four new deaths reported

Dec 15, 2020 @ 12:36pm

DES MOINES — For the 15th straight day, the number of north-central Iowans recovering from COVID-19 outpaced the number of new cases reported.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 96 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 while 402 more recoveries were reported.

Four more deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa, two in Cerro Gordo and single deaths in Floyd and Wright, to bring the area’s pandemic total to 212.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area has dropped from 4037 on Monday to 3727 on Tuesday. 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 51 44 7 2
Butler 15 14 1
Floyd 26 19 7 1
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 21 18 3
Kossuth 23 22 1
Mitchell 19 19 0
Winnebago 26 22 4
Worth 2 2
Wright 12 10 2 1
Area Total 212 186 26 4

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4030 21
Butler 1157 3
Floyd 1202 7
Franklin 817 1
Hancock 1054 32
Kossuth 1383 14
Mitchell 911 2
Winnebago 1033 5
Worth 439 7
Wright 1417 4
Area Total 13443 96

 

 

Active Cases 12/15/20 12/14/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Yesterday Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 1083 1176 1271 1807 477
Butler 314 334 369 517 82
Floyd 355 380 416 550 60
Franklin 188 219 234 305 42
Hancock 309 317 321 408 134
Kossuth 512 555 574 535 176
Mitchell 263 294 320 447 119
Winnebago 228 245 261 359 192
Worth 147 154 152 118 46
Wright 328 363 373 410 182
Area Total 3727 4037 4291 5526 1510

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 2896 112
Butler 828 23
Floyd 821 31
Franklin 612 32
Hancock 724 40
Kossuth 848 57
Mitchell 629 33
Winnebago 779 22
Worth 290 14
Wright 1077 38
Area Total 9504 402
For the latest

Trending
Inmate dies amid Covid outbreak at Fort Madison penitentiary
Total COVID cases at MercyOne North Iowa down, but those in ICU in area at pandemic high this week
Mason City woman receives deferred judgment after embezzling money from Worth County fast food restaurant
Finkenauer’s farewell focuses on value of public service
MercyOne North Iowa specialist says COVID vaccines are safe