Monday January 15th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk — 7:00

AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA basketball — Kansas at West Virginia — 7:45

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in eight years.

Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown on the game’s final play as the Vikings stunned the Saints 29-24 at Minneapolis. Keenum threw the game-winning pass near the sideline before Diggs wormed his way past the New Orleans defenders and into the end zone. It came 25 seconds after Wil Lutz nailed a 43-yard field goal that put the Saints ahead.

Both the Vikings and Saints lost two leads in the final 3:01. Alvin Kamara’s 14-yard scoring grab put New Orleans ahead for the first time, but the Vikings went back on top when Kai Forbath drilled a 53-yard field goal with 1:29 to play. That was followed by Lutz’s go-ahead field goal 64 seconds later.

Keenum was 25 of 40 passes for 318 yards, one TD and one interception as the Vikings moved within one victory of becoming the first team to host its own Super Bowl appearance.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas grabbed a pair of scoring strikes from Brees, who was 25 of 40 for 294 yards, three TDs and two interceptions.

Minnesota will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles next Sunday.

MASON CITY – Sophomore guard Taylor Laabs scored 30 points to lead No. 10 NIACC to a 83-52 win over No. 14 Southeastern CC in its Iowa Community College Athletic Conference opener Saturday afternoon in the NIACC gym.

Laabs was 12 of 24 from the field, including five 3-point goals, to lead the Lady Trojans. The 30 points by Laabs was one off her career high of 31 against Iowa Western earlier this season.

Laabs’ five 3-point goals on Saturday gives her 99 for her career, which ranks eighth on the school’s all-time career list.

NIACC (14-3 overall, 1-0 in the ICCAC) trailed 32-30 at the half but outscored Southeastern 53-20 in the second half. The Lady Trojans outscored the Blackhawks 26-10 in the third quarter and 27-10 in the fourth quarter.

Saturday’s win was the 12th straight home win for the NIACC women, who are 8-0 at home this season. The Lady Trojans’ last home loss was a 71-65 loss to Kirkwood on Feb. 1, 2017.

NIACC returns to action Wednesday at No. 2 Kirkwood, which stopped Iowa Central 72-47 in its league opener on Saturday. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. in Cedar Rapids.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State is finally on the board in the Big 12 thanks to freshman Lindell Wigginton’s most electrifying performance yet.

Wigginton scored a career-high 30 points — four days after scoring 27 points at Kansas — and Iowa State beat Baylor 75-65 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing skid.

Nick Weiler-Babb added 15 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (10-6, 1-4 Big 12), who picked up their first league win while beating the Bears (11-6, 1-4) for the 14th time in 16 tries at home.

Freshman Tristan Clark had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Baylor (11-6, 1-4), which lost despite grabbing 19 offensive rebounds.

Cameron Lard scored 11 points with nine rebounds and five blocks for the Cyclones, who overcame a 1 of 12 shooting stretch midway through the second half in part because of Wigginton’s heroics.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tywhon Pickford and Austin Phyfe combined to score 43 points and Northern Iowa held off Valparaiso late, 81-76 to earn its first Missouri Valley Conference victory on Saturday night.

Northern Iowa now has won 23 of the 25 meetings between the schools.

The Panthers took a 32-21 lead after a half and Phyfe converted a three-point play and a layup to push the lead to 23 points, 46-23 five minutes into the second period. Northern Iowa maintained a 20-point advantage for the next 10 minutes before the Crusaders finally managed to cut the deficit to single digits on a Micah Bradford jumper with 2:37 left to make it 71-62.

Max Joseph hit a layup and Markus Golder hit a 3 to get the deficit to five points, 74-69, but the Panthers (9-9, 1-5) hit 6 of 8 from the line to seal the win.

Pickford was 6 of 6 shooting from the field, hitting all 4 of his 3-point attempts, and finished with 23 points. Phyfe was 6 of 7 from the floor and 8 for 8 from the line to add 20.

Bakari Evelyn and Golder finished with 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead Valparaiso (11-8, 2-4).

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nick McGlynn scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Drake rolled to an 81-65 win over Evansville on Saturday.

McGlynn was 9 of 10 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line for Bulldogs (11-8, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference) who have won six of their last seven and lead in the MVC. Graham Woodward added 13 points off the bench, De’Antae McMurray and C.J. Rivers had 11 points apiece and Reed Timmer chipped in 10. Rivers led the team with 11 rebounds.

The team shot 54 percent compared to 42 percent for Evansville and had a 35-28 rebounding edge.

Drake dominated the scoring early, led 29-11 midway, and was up 46-29 at the break.

The Bulldogs led throughout the second half and a Woodward 3-pointer stretched it to 69-51 with 6:47 to go. Evansville’s Ryan Taylor finished out the scoring with back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds but it was not enough.

Taylor finished with 28 points for the Purple Aces (12-7, 2-4).

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Andreona Keys scored 22 of her career-high 34 points in the second half and Purdue knocked off its second straight ranked opponent, beating No. 18 Iowa 76-70 on Saturday.

Dominique Oden added 16 points and Karissa McLaughlin 15, 12 in the second half, for the Boilermakers (12-7, 3-2 Big Ten), who beat No. 21 Rutgers on Thursday.

Oden, McLaughlin and Keys combined for all 25 Purdue points in the third quarter on 10-of-15 shooting, 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and the Boilermakers took a 57-49 lead into the fourth.

Then Megan Gustafson rallied Iowa (15-3, 3-2). She scored 11 of the Hawkeyes’ first 14 points. Alexis Sevillian made it a 1-point game with a 3-pointer at the 7:20 mark and Chase Coley made it 67-65 with a jumper at 2:36. Iowa then had two misses and a turnover on its next possession before Keys made a layup with 1:14 to go. After another Hawkeyes miss, fouls took over and the Boilermakers made 7 of 8 free throws for their first win at Iowa City since 2008.

Gustafson finished with a career-high 37 points plus 14 rebounds for her nation-leading 17th double-double of the season.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Iowa State (8-9, 2-4 Big 12) snapped a four-game losing skid with a 66-54 win over Texas Tech (6-11, 0-6 Big 12) Saturday night in Lubbock. The Cyclone effort was led by discipline with the ball, as ISU finished with a season-low seven turnovers. This was ISU’s first win in Lubbock since 2014.

A 10-0 run in the first quarter gave Iowa State a lead it would not concede. The Cyclone effort saw three in double figures, led by 17 from Madison Wise, 15 from Emily Durr and 12 by Bridget Carleton.

Iowa State returns to action on Wednesday when they host 5th-ranked Baylor.

DES MOINES — The Drake women blitzed Evansville by scoring 38 first quarter points in a 107-66 win in the Knapp Center as the Bulldogs improve to 6-0 in the Missouri Valley. Becca Hitner had 23 points and Sara Rhine added 22 and the Bulldogs dished out 32 assists in the game. Drake is 11-7 overall and hosts UNI on Friday.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Trailing 53-52 with less than 90 seconds play, the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team (8-9, 4-2 MVC) scored the final seven points to turn away Indiana State (3-13, 1-4 MVC) as the Panthers won, 59-53.

For the game, UNI sank 18-of-23 free throws from the charity stripe, but were golden from the line when it counted as the Panthers made five-of-six shots in the final 90 seconds to seal Sunday’s win.

Senior Kennedy Kirkpatrick scored 16 points to lead UNI, while sophomore Megan Maahs (12 points, 13 rebounds) and junior Ellie Howell (11 points, 10 rebounds) each posted double-doubles to aid in the Panther victory.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Jeff Teague added 22 and the Minnesota Timberwolves wrapped up a perfect homestand with a 120-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 11 rebounds for his NBA-leading 37th double-double of the season. The Wolves had their first 5-0 homestand since 2001.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Sutter scored 2:50 into overtime to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Loui Eriksson and Thomas Vanek also scored to rally the Canucks who played without Daniel Sedin. The team’s third-leading goal scorer with 10 was a late scratch with back spasms. Vancouver trailed late in the third period before rallying to win its second straight after going 1-7-2 in its previous 10.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa wrestling team won six of 10 bouts to top No. 3 Oklahoma State, 20-12, on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The seventh-ranked Hawkeyes won by decision at 125, 157, 165, 184, and 285, and got a technical fall from Brandon Sorensen at 149 to defeat their highest rated opponent since topping No. 1 Oklahoma State, 18-16, in 2015. The Hawkeyes have won the last three meetings against the Cowboys in Iowa City.

Iowa returns to action next Sunday when they travel to 2nd-ranked Ohio State.