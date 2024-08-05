Michigan State Police reported that a woman was taken into custody for biting a state police trooper before stealing a patrol vehicle and initiating a pursuit.

According to a social media post by the MSP Sixth District, troopers from the MSP Grand Rapids Post were dispatched to a domestic call at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The exact location of the incident was not disclosed by state police.

State police reported that a woman bit a trooper while struggling during her arrest.

According to state police, while the trooper was occupied with other individuals, the woman managed to slip out of her handcuffs and steal the patrol vehicle.

“Additional units pursued the stolen patrol vehicle which eventually crashed and the female was once again taken into custody and transported to the jail with additional charges,” state police said.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for medical attention.

