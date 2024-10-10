In a remarkable event for collectors and historians alike, an exceptional coin from the reign of David I of Scotland, minted in Carlisle, was auctioned for a staggering £32,000 on September 19, 2024. This price, which was double the pre-sale estimate, reflects not only the coin’s rarity but also its significant historical context. This article explores the coin’s attributes, its historical importance, and the circumstances surrounding its auction.

The Auction and Its Significance

The coin was part of Noonans Mayfair’s sale of British and World Coins and Historical Medals. Originally estimated to sell for between £15,000 and £20,000, the final hammer price exceeded expectations, capturing the attention of private collectors and institutions. Jim Brown, a Coin Specialist at Noonans, expressed satisfaction with the auction’s outcome, stating, “We are very pleased with today’s result. There was significant interest from private collectors and institutions, recognizing its importance and rarity.”

Unique Design and Historical Context

What sets this coin apart is its unique design, which deviates significantly from typical medieval coinage. Brown highlighted its distinctiveness, remarking that “the complete and unexpected departure from the typical designs of the period” makes this coin particularly noteworthy. The piece was likely minted during a tumultuous time in Scottish and English history, specifically when David I was consolidating his power in Cumbria.

The Fortification of Carlisle

The coin was minted in Carlisle, a city that has a rich and complex history. Initially fortified by William Rufus in 1092, following its capture from the Scots, the city underwent significant changes under the reign of Henry I, who rebuilt its fortifications in stone. This coin is believed to date from the time when David I was fortifying Carlisle Castle, which was a key strategic point during this era.

Political Turmoil and the Reign of David I

The context in which this coin was minted is marked by significant political upheaval. The death of Henry I on December 1, 1135, led to a period of civil unrest known as the Anarchy, centered around the disputed succession between his daughter, Matilda, and her cousin, Stephen of Blois. As tensions escalated, David I of Scotland invaded northern England, ostensibly to support Matilda but likely with the intent to reclaim disputed territories.

The Coin’s Production and Numismatic Importance

The coin’s production aligns with the discovery of silver deposits near Carlisle in the 1120s, which facilitated the establishment of a mint in the city. Even after Stephen’s ascension to the throne, coin production in Carlisle continued, with moneyers striking coins for both Stephen and David I. This particular coin features familiar portrait styles and bears David I’s name, marking it as a rare and significant piece in the realm of medieval Scottish and British numismatics.

Conclusion

The recent auction of the David I coin not only highlights the thriving market for historical artifacts but also emphasizes the rich tapestry of Scotland’s medieval history. The unique design and the context of its minting during a period of significant political change make it a valuable find for collectors and historians alike. As interest in numismatics grows, such pieces continue to offer insights into the past, illuminating the stories of those who lived during those tumultuous times.

