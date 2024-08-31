The IRS tax season for 2024 is approaching its final stretch, with important deadlines to keep in mind. Whether you’re submitting your Tax Return by the standard deadline or have requested an extension, understanding these dates is crucial to avoid penalties and ensure timely refunds.

Final Deadline for IRS Tax Returns

The standard deadline to file your Tax Return for 2024 is April 15 according to tododisca. However, if you need more time, the IRS allows an extension until October 15. It’s essential to remember that even with an extension, you must still submit your Tax Return to avoid late fees and potential legal issues.

Key Points About Extensions

Extended Filing Period: While an extension gives you until October 15 to file, it doesn’t extend the deadline for paying any taxes owed. Ensure you estimate and pay any taxes due by the original April 15 deadline. Impact on Refunds: Filing later means your refund will be processed later. If you’re expecting a refund, submitting your return sooner will expedite the process. Mandatory Filing: Not everyone is required to file a Tax Return. Check the conditions to determine if you need to submit your return.

Avoiding Penalties

Late submissions can lead to additional taxes owed and potential penalties. Staying aware of these deadlines and preparing your Tax Return on time can help you avoid financial setbacks and legal complications.

Stay informed and plan accordingly to ensure a smooth tax season and timely submission of your Tax Return.