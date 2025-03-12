Tulsa, Oklahoma – The Tulsa Police Department has reported the apprehension of two brothers in Kansas City in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in south Tulsa.

On January 17 at approximately 8 a.m., a woman exited her residence near South Mingo Road and East 81st Street to load packages into her vehicle prior to departing for a bachelorette party in Kansas City. During this time, the victim was confronted by two assailants who forced her down into the front seat of her car while brandishing a firearm. The perpetrators subsequently stole her packages, a substantial amount of cash, and a handgun from the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from the incident that captured the suspects driving a white Chevrolet Malibu, which had been rented in Kansas City by one of the suspects, Marcus Denmon. Additional video evidence from the rental facility confirmed both Marcus and his brother Malik Denmon as individuals responsible for renting the vehicle.

Further surveillance recordings collected in Tulsa provided additional confirmation of the brothers’ identities as the individuals involved in the robbery. Detectives suspect that the brothers may have previously encountered the victim, identifying her as a potential target months prior to the incident.

On February 28, charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon were filed against Marcus and Malik Denmon in Tulsa County. The two were ultimately arrested in Kansas City on March 4 and are set to be extradited back to Tulsa to face these charges.

