Houston police are urging the public to help identify a suspect in a terrifying robbery and kidnapping that occurred in September. The incident, which left the victim frightened, involves an armed guy forcing his victim to withdraw cash from an ATM while under threat.

The Disturbing Details of the Incident

The troubling occurrences took place on Thursday, September 19, at approximately 2 a.m. An unidentified man wielding a weapon approached the victim in the parking lot of a club in the 9900 block of Harwin Drive.

The suspect requested money, and the victim stated that he only had $50 in cash. The armed man refused to let the victim go, forcing him into a white Ford Focus and driving him to a local convenience store.

Surveillance footage from the business reveals the tense moments when the suspect and victim enter together. The victim began a transaction at the ATM, and the suspect made screen selections before withdrawing the cash.

When they left the store, the suspect delivered a menacing warning, instructing the victim not to contact the police. He then fled the area in his Ford Focus.

A Community on Alert: Police Seek Public Assistance

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s who stands around 6 feet tall and has many tattoos, a long beard, and a thin mustache. At the time of the event, he was wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt with the words “the good life” printed on the back.

The Houston Police Department is actively seeking any information from the public that may assist in identifying this individual. They want anyone with information on the case to come forward or leave an anonymous report.

