While most of the U.S. adjusts clocks twice a year for daylight saving time (DST), some states and territories remain on standard time year-round. Here’s a look at which regions choose not to change their clocks and why.

Hawaii: No DST Needed

According to tododisca, Hawaii doesn’t participate in DST due to its proximity to the equator, where daylight hours remain consistent throughout the year. As a result, adjusting clocks doesn’t offer any significant benefits.

Arizona: A Climate-Driven Choice

Arizona opts out of DST to minimize exposure to extreme heat. By staying on standard time, the state reduces the need for air conditioning during peak heat hours. However, the Navajo Nation within Arizona does observe DST to align with other areas of its territory.

U.S. Territories Avoiding DST

Puerto Rico: Located in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico remains on standard time due to minimal daylight variation throughout the year.

Guam: This Pacific territory also stays on standard time for similar reasons as Puerto Rico.

American Samoa: Situated in the South Pacific, American Samoa follows a consistent time zone without DST adjustments.

U.S. Virgin Islands: These Caribbean islands avoid DST, benefiting from stable daylight hours year-round.

Why Some Regions Skip DST

Regions near the equator, such as Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Guam, experience little variation in daylight, making DST adjustments unnecessary. In Arizona, the primary motivation is to reduce heat exposure and lower energy consumption.

Future of Daylight Saving Time

The debate over DST continues, with discussions about making it permanent in various states. As geographic and climate considerations vary, the U.S. might see more states and territories opting out of DST in the future.