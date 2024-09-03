Thousands of Americans are set to receive new Social Security payments this month. Those who qualify may get a check of up to $4,873 on September 11th according to Tododisca. Here’s everything you need to know to find out if you’re eligible.

Who Is Eligible for the September 11th Social Security Check?

To qualify for this payment, you must meet two key requirements:

Have a Social Security Benefit Since After May 1997: This ensures you are part of the eligible group receiving payments based on the updated schedule. Be Born Between the 1st and 10th of Any Month: Your birthdate determines the specific payment date set by the Social Security Administration.

How Much Can You Receive?

The maximum payment amount is up to $4,873 for those receiving an Age Retirement Benefit. If you have a Disability check, the maximum payment could be up to $3,822.

When Will You Receive Your Payment?

If you meet both requirements, your check will be issued on September 11th. However, if you don’t use the fastest collection method, like Direct Deposit, the payment may arrive a few days later.

The date you receive your Social Security payment is determined by your birthdate and retirement year. Unfortunately, this date cannot be changed, so it’s important to be familiar with the Social Security payment schedule.

Final Thoughts

Make sure you understand the requirements and schedule to receive your Social Security payments on time. Stay updated and ensure all your personal information is correct with the Social Security Administration to avoid any delays.