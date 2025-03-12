Alysha Burney, a prominent social media influencer and aspiring comedian boasting over 5 million followers across platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, sadly passed away in Mexico on Sunday, March 2—just one day before she would have celebrated her 25th birthday.

According to statements made by Burney’s family to Fox 4 KC, the Kansas City native succumbed to an asthma attack while she was asleep. Her brother, Charles Burney, felt compelled to clarify misinformation circulating online regarding the circumstances surrounding her death, highlighting her positive lifestyle and dedication to her well-being.

“She did not engage in drug use. Alysha was a joyful and self-loving person who valued her life and eagerly anticipated her plans for the coming year. She was in Mexico to commemorate her birthday. She embodied grace and class,” he stated.

Charles further emphasized the prevalence of erroneous information online, which is often based on unfounded speculation. “These unreliable sources should not be trusted. My sister avoided environments that could lead to such unfortunate situations,” he noted, having been present with Alysha in Mexico during her passing.

Alysha Burney was not only a talented influencer but also the founder of her own production company. She had released four projects on her YouTube channel and aspired to become a writer and director with the goal of returning to her hometown to mentor aspiring creators. Her most recent film, “Hot Girl Getaway,” is available for viewing below.

“She generously shared her knowledge and was candid about her journey,” her brother remarked. “Her memory will always be cherished, and her legacy will endure. Alysha was determined, creative, and passionate about giving back to her community. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Digital Media Production and was pursuing a graduate degree.”

VIBE extends its heartfelt condolences to all those impacted by this tragic loss.

