In response to the challenges faced by residents affected by Hurricane Helene, the Georgia Department of Human Services has implemented measures to support Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries. This article outlines the provisions for food loss reporting, eligibility criteria, and key deadlines for food stamp replacements.

Extension for Reporting Food Loss

The Georgia Department of Human Services initially announced an extension for SNAP recipients to report any food loss caused by Hurricane Helene. However, recent developments indicate that due to the approval of a waiver for mass food stamp replacements, there is no longer a need for recipients to check the reporting deadline. This waiver alleviates the burden on those impacted by the storm, enabling them to focus on recovery rather than paperwork.

Eligible Counties for Waiver

Certain counties in Georgia qualify for this waiver, ensuring that SNAP beneficiaries do not have to report food loss for the food purchased with their food stamps. The primary cause of the food loss has been attributed to power outages resulting from the hurricane.

If you reside in one of the following counties, you are automatically eligible for the mass replacement of food stamps without the need for additional reporting:

Wilkes

Wilcox

Wheeler

Wayne

Washington

Warren

Ware

Treutlen

Toombs

Tift

Telfair

Tattnall

Taliaferro

Stephens

Richmond

Rabun

Pierce

Montgomery

McIntosh

McDuffie

Lowndes

Long

Lincoln

Liberty

Laurens

Lanier

Johnson

Jenkins

Jefferson

Jeff Davis

Irwin

Hancock

Glynn

Glascock

Evans

Emanuel

Elbert

Effingham

EcholsDodge

Columbia

Colquitt

Coffee

Clinch

Chatham

Charlton

Candler

Camden

Burke

Bulloch

Bryan

Brantley

Bleckley

Berrien

Ben Hill

Bacon

Atkinson

Appling

Power Outage Criteria

To qualify for the mass replacement of food stamps, residents must have experienced power outages that lasted for at least four hours due to Hurricane Helene. If you are uncertain whether your county is included in the waiver, you can refer to the list above or contact local authorities for clarification.

Important Deadlines

While the waiver eliminates the need for most SNAP beneficiaries to report food loss, the Georgia Department of Human Services has advised that recipients who received SNAP benefits in September 2024 have until October 25, 2024, to report food loss if they are not covered by the waiver. However, for those counties included in the waiver, reporting is unnecessary.

This initiative aims to assist low-income families who have been displaced and are struggling to provide food for their families due to storm-related disruptions. By streamlining the process for food stamp replacement, the state hopes to provide much-needed support during this challenging time.

