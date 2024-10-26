With November approaching, recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can expect their next round of benefits. Commonly known as food stamps, SNAP offers monthly financial assistance to low-income households in the United States, helping them purchase groceries. This article provides a comprehensive overview of SNAP, its benefits, and the payment schedule for each state in November 2024.

What is SNAP?

SNAP is a federal program designed to support low-income individuals and families by providing them with funds to buy nutritious food. Benefits are issued monthly and are loaded onto Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, which can be used at participating stores. While SNAP is federally funded, each state administers its own distribution process, leading to variations in payment schedules.

How Are Benefits Distributed?

The distribution of SNAP benefits varies from state to state. Several factors can influence the timing of payments, including the recipient’s case number or the first letter of their last name. This decentralized approach allows states to manage their programs according to local needs.

For example, in California, payment dates are determined by the last digit of the recipient’s case number, with those ending in lower digits receiving benefits earlier in the month.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the SNAP payment dates across each state for November 2024:

Alabama: November 4 to 23

Alaska: November 1

Arizona: November 1 to 13

Arkansas: November 4 to 13

California: November 1 to 10

Colorado: November 1 to 10

Connecticut: November 1 to 3

Delaware: November 2 to 23

District of Columbia: November 1 to 10

Florida: November 1 to 28

Georgia: November 5 to 23

Guam: November 1 to 10

Hawaii: November 3 to 5

Idaho: November 1 to 10

Illinois: November 1 to 20

Indiana: November 5 to 23

Iowa: November 1 to 10

Kansas: November 1 to 10

Kentucky: November 1 to 19

Louisiana: November 1 to 23

Maine: November 10 to 14

Maryland: November 4 to 23

Massachusetts: November 1 to 14

Michigan: November 3 to 21

Minnesota: November 4 to 13

Mississippi: November 4 to 21

Missouri: November 1 to 22

Montana: November 2 to 6

Nebraska: November 1 to 5

Nevada: November 1 to 10

New Hampshire: November 5

New Jersey: November 1 to 5

New Mexico: November 1 to 20

New York: November 1 to 9

North Carolina: November 3 to 21

North Dakota: November 1

Ohio: November 2 to 20

Oklahoma: November 1 to 10

Oregon: November 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: November 3 to 14

Puerto Rico: November 4 to 22

Rhode Island: November 1

South Carolina: November 1 to 19

South Dakota: November 10

Tennessee: November 1 to 20

Texas: November 1 to 28

Utah: November 5, 11, and 15

Virgin Islands: November 1

Vermont: November 1

Virginia: November 1 to 7

Washington: November 1 to 20

West Virginia: November 1 to 9

Wisconsin: November 1 to 15

Wyoming: November 1 to 4

Conclusion

As November arrives, it’s essential for SNAP recipients to be aware of their payment schedules to ensure they can adequately plan for their grocery needs. By understanding how benefits are distributed and when to expect them, households can make informed decisions about their nutrition and budgeting. Whether in Alabama or Wyoming, each state has its own unique schedule, underscoring the importance of local administration in delivering this vital assistance.

