The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed the schedule for October 2024 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments. These payments, which provide financial support to low-income families for purchasing groceries, will reflect the 2025 Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). While the increase offers some relief, many recipients may not see a significant difference in their benefits.

2025 COLA: What SNAP Recipients Can Expect

The 2025 COLA is designed to help SNAP recipients keep up with inflation and rising food prices. However, the adjustment is relatively small, so the increase in benefits may not be substantial. The exact amount each household receives depends on various factors, including household size and income.

State-Specific Payment Schedules for October 2024 SNAP Benefits

SNAP payment schedules vary widely by state. Some states issue all benefits on a single day, while others spread out payments over several days or weeks. Below is the full list of SNAP payment dates by state for October 2024:

Alabama: October 4-23

Alaska: October 1 (single payday)

Arizona: October 1-13

Arkansas: October 4-13

California: October 1-10

Colorado: October 1-10

Connecticut: October 1-3

Delaware: October 2-23

Florida: October 1-28

Georgia: October 5-23

Hawaii: October 1 (single payday)

Idaho: October 1-10

Illinois: October 1-10

Indiana: October 5-23

Iowa: October 1-10

Kansas: October 1-10

Kentucky: October 1-19

Louisiana: October 1-23

Maine: October 10-14

Maryland: October 4-23

Massachusetts: October 1-14

Michigan: October 3-21

Minnesota: October 4-13

Mississippi: October 4-21

Missouri: October 1-22

Montana: October 2-6

Nebraska: October 1-5

Nevada: October 1-10

New Hampshire: October 5

New Jersey: October 1-5

New Mexico: October 1-20

New York: October 1-9

North Carolina: October 3-21

North Dakota: October 1 (single payday)

Ohio: October 2-20

Oklahoma: October 1-10

Oregon: October 1-9

Pennsylvania: On the first ten business days of October

Rhode Island: October 1 (single payday)

South Carolina: October 1-10

South Dakota: October 10

Tennessee: October 1-20

Texas: October 1-28

Utah: October 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: October 1 (single payday)

Virginia: October 1-7

Washington: October 1-20

West Virginia: October 1-9

Wisconsin: October 1-15

Wyoming: October 1-4

States like Alaska, Hawaii, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota will issue payments on a single payday, while others will stagger their payments over a longer period.

Maximum SNAP Payment Amounts for October 2024

The amount of SNAP benefits varies depending on household size. Here’s a breakdown of the maximum possible benefits for households in the 48 contiguous states:

Household Size Maximum SNAP Benefit 1 individual $292 2 individuals $536 3 individuals $768 4 individuals $975 5 individuals $1,158 6 individuals $1,390 7 individuals $1,536 8 individuals $1,756 Each additional member $220

These figures may vary for Alaska and Hawaii, where higher payments are issued to offset local inflation.

Impact of Household Size and Income on SNAP Benefits

SNAP benefits are determined based on household income and the number of people in the household. Larger families receive more significant benefits than smaller ones. However, even with the 2025 COLA adjustment, many recipients may feel that their benefits are still insufficient to cover rising food costs.

Conclusion: Limited Relief Despite COLA Increase

While the 2025 COLA will result in a slight boost to SNAP benefits, the increase may not be enough to fully offset rising living costs. Recipients should stay informed about their state’s payment schedule and understand how household size and income affect their benefit amounts. For many, the October payment will provide a small but necessary boost in their ability to afford essential groceries.

Reference Article