The SECURE 2.0 Act has introduced significant updates aimed at enhancing retirement savings for individuals across various demographics. While the overarching goal remains the same—encouraging effective retirement planning—the specific rules governing Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are evolving. Below, we explore four key changes set to take effect in 2025 that will impact both traditional and Roth IRAs.

1. Increased Catch-Up Contributions for Ages 60 to 63

One of the most notable changes under the SECURE 2.0 Act is the increase in catch-up contribution limits for individuals aged 60 to 63. Catch-up contributions are designed to allow individuals aged 50 and older to save more in their retirement accounts as they approach retirement age.

In 2024, the catch-up contribution limit stands at $1,000, raising the total contribution limit to $8,000. However, starting in 2025, those aged 60 to 63 will be able to contribute the greater of $10,000 or 150% of the 2024 catch-up limit, adjusted for inflation. This change will effectively raise the total IRA contribution limit to $10,000, enabling individuals in this age group to bolster their retirement savings significantly.

SIMPLE IRAs (Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees) are also set to see modifications. In 2024, the annual employee deferral limit for SIMPLE IRAs is $16,000, with a catch-up contribution limit of $3,500 for individuals aged 50 and older.

From 2025 onward, individuals aged 60 to 63 will have an increased catch-up contribution limit, allowing for the greater of $5,000 or 150% of the standard catch-up limit for those aged 50 and older. This increase will be subject to further cost-of-living adjustments starting in 2026, making SIMPLE IRAs a more attractive option for older workers looking to enhance their retirement savings.

3. The New 10-Year Rule for Inherited IRAs

The SECURE 2.0 Act introduces a significant change regarding inherited IRAs, which will affect beneficiaries who inherit these accounts after January 1, 2020. The new rule mandates that beneficiaries must withdraw all funds from the inherited IRA by December 31 of the tenth year following the original owner’s death.

This rule effectively ends the previously popular “stretch IRA” strategy, where beneficiaries could stretch out distributions over their lifetimes, allowing for extended tax-deferred growth. Certain exceptions apply; surviving spouses, minor children, individuals who are disabled or chronically ill, and those within ten years of the decedent can still withdraw funds over their lifetime starting one year after the inheritance.

4. Implementation of Inherited IRA RMD Penalties

Beginning in 2025, the IRS will enforce penalties for individuals who fail to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from inherited IRAs. While the IRS had previously offered leniency regarding penalties for missed RMDs between 2021 and 2024 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s confusion, this grace period will end in 2025.

Those who do not meet their RMD obligations will face a 25% penalty, alongside the requirement to withdraw the original amount and pay taxes on it. This change underscores the importance of compliance with RMD rules to avoid hefty penalties.

Conclusion

The SECURE 2.0 Act is reshaping the landscape of retirement savings, providing new opportunities for individuals to enhance their financial security as they approach retirement. By understanding the changes set to take effect in 2025, particularly regarding catch-up contributions and inherited IRAs, individuals can make informed decisions that align with their retirement goals. Staying informed about these updates is crucial for maximizing contributions and navigating the evolving rules surrounding IRAs effectively.

Reference Article