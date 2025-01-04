A fire caused damage to an automotive repair shop in Kansas City, Missouri.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. on January 3rd, the Kansas City Fire Department swiftly responded to a reported building fire on Wheeling Avenue.

The crew reported that smoke was coming from the building.

The Kansas City Fire Department reported that the building was evacuated by its occupants before the arrival of the fire crews.

The fire was brought under control by 10:11 a.m.

KCFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

