Harris County is making significant changes to its “Uplift Harris 2.0” guaranteed income initiative to ensure compliance with legal requirements and provide financial support to nearly 2,000 low-income households. This update comes after the Texas Supreme Court put a stop to the initial program for violating state laws. To rectify the situation, the revamped program will offer debit cards with spending limits to eligible families, addressing the legal concerns and ensuring that the program is accessible to those who need it the most.

Harris County to Revamp Guaranteed Income Program After Texas Supreme Court Intervention

Houston Landing has reported that Harris County leaders are gearing up for another attempt at their Uplift Harris program. The program, which aims to provide guaranteed income to low-income families, faced a setback earlier this year when the Texas Supreme Court halted it due to potential violations of state laws. In response, county officials are considering a revamped version of the program, titled “Uplift Harris 2.0.” This time around, participants would receive debit cards with specific limitations on how the funds can be spent, a departure from the unrestricted payments in the previous iteration.

Harris County Revamps Program to Support Low-Income Families

In an effort to address legal concerns, a new approach has been adopted that involves tighter control over the allocation of funds. This move has garnered support from County Judge Lina Hidalgo and other leaders who feel that it is crucial to aid the approximately 2,000 low-income families who were slated to receive the funds. However, some local leaders remain unconvinced, and there are still lingering legal questions that need to be resolved. Nevertheless, the county is taking steps to modify contracts and prepare for the relaunch of the program.

Harris County’s commitment to helping families in poverty is evident in their decision to utilize federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by the end of 2024. Despite legal and administrative hurdles, the county remains determined to overcome these challenges and implement their revised plan, “Uplift Harris 2.0.” This program is a testament to the county’s unwavering dedication to finding solutions and is an inspiration to other cities and counties across the United States attempting similar initiatives.

