Early next week, we can expect another round of showers to come through. As we’ve seen this season, things are remaining unsettled and there is a possibility of even stronger storms.

The regions situated along with the southern part of I-96 have been classified under a MARGINAL RISK category for severe weather conditions, which signifies a relatively low risk level of 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

On Monday night and Tuesday, all areas should be aware of the possibility of heavy downpours and localized flooding. However, severe storms may bring even bigger threats such as strong winds and larger hail.

The Excessive Rainfall Outlook, which is shown below, pinpoints the regions that are at the highest risk of receiving over 1 inch of rain within a 24-hour period.

West Michigan has become a focal point due to the significant amount of rainfall it has received since June 22nd, surpassing 9 inches in total.

Each town will experience a different timeline of rain due to the scattered showers and storms. We anticipate two organized waves of precipitation.

After this event, there will be a notable drop in temperature, with highs hovering in the 70s from Tuesday until the weekend commences. This change will bring about a decrease in humidity and more arid air. For those who relish the Fall season, this news is sure to bring a smile to your face.

