On Tuesday, police released photos of a man wanted in connection to the October assault on an on-duty MTA bus driver in East Harlem.

Authorities report that an unidentified man approached a 46-year-old female bus driver near East 125th Street and 3rd Avenue on October 18 at around 2:10 a.m. and started fighting with her.

During the dispute, the man bent the driver’s side windshield wiper, tried to damage the bus mirror, and repeatedly smashed the bus glass into the victim’s left arm, according to police.

According to authorities, the suspect fled the scene on foot, eastbound on East 125th Street toward 3rd Avenue.

After receiving minor injuries, we transferred the driver to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stable.

The last sighting of the suspect included a green hat, black jacket, white T-shirt, black pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA.

