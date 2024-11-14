Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was shot on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Thursday morning.

When Baltimore police arrived at the parkway’s southbound lanes at the Annapolis Road exit around 8:41 a.m., they found Isaiah Shackleford suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

On Monday morning, Shackleford’s family announced his death. The family stated that he was on his way home from working a shift at DoorDash when he was shot.

Police discovered Shackleford at the parkway’s Annapolis Road exit while he was driving his gray 2017 Mazda 3 down South Monroe Street toward the B-W Parkway ramp.

“It’s challenging to understand how someone could become so enraged that they would pull a gun in traffic.” There are children on the road; parents may be driving their children to daycare; other moms and dads, other people’s children on the road—and for you to just whip out a pistol and start firing in traffic is insane,” said Hope Shackleford, the victim’s sister.

Police have offered no additional information.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the neighborhood at the time can contact police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

