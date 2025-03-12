U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that Omid Kazemimanesh, a 38-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, faces allegations related to making a false statement, which carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Franz M. Wright. According to Wright, on October 18, 2024, Kazemimanesh attempted to cross into the United States at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge Port of Entry. During the initial inspection, he claimed to have served in the Iranian Army but was unable to provide any documentation to substantiate this claim. As a result, he was denied entry and was informed that he would need to present his military completion card along with relevant documents from the Iranian military for any future attempts to enter the U.S.

On March 8, 2025, Kazemimanesh returned to the same port of entry carrying an Iranian military service card and discharge documents. He asserted that these papers were authentic and issued by the Iranian government shortly after his service with the Iranian Army Ground Forces concluded. However, Customs and Border Protection officers became suspicious about the legitimacy of these documents. A subsequent investigation confirmed that they were indeed fraudulent.

The inquiry that led to these charges was carried out by Customs and Border Protection under the supervision of Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy and by Homeland Security Investigations, directed by Special Agent-in-Charge Erin Keegan.

It is essential to emphasize that although charges have been brought against Kazemimanesh, these are merely allegations until proven in a court of law.

