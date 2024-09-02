Some Social Security beneficiaries in the United States could receive two Disability payments in September, but this depends on specific criteria. Here’s what you need to know about the payment schedule and eligibility.

Eligibility for Double Payments in September

To qualify for two payments in September, beneficiaries must have both a Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payment and a Supplemental Security Income (SSI) check. Additionally, those who do not use Direct Deposit may receive the SSI check in September, even if it was technically issued earlier in August.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has designated the following dates for September 2024 payments:

September 3: Payment for beneficiaries who have been receiving checks since before May 1997.

Payment for beneficiaries who have been receiving checks since before May 1997. September 11: Payment for beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of any month.

Payment for beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of any month. September 18: Payment for beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.

Payment for beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th. September 25: Payment for beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

How to Ensure You Receive Both Payments

To receive both payments in September, ensure you are eligible for both SSDI and SSI benefits. If you do not have Direct Deposit set up, the timing of the payments may allow you to receive both checks within the same month.

Check Your September Payment Schedule

Review the SSA’s September payment schedule to see if you qualify for two payments this month. The specific date you receive your check will depend on when you started receiving benefits and your birth date.

By keeping track of these key dates and eligibility criteria, you can better understand when to expect your Disability payments this September.

