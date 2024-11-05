A New York State trooper’s allegation that he was shot in the leg during a traffic stop on Long Island last week is now being investigated, police said Monday, because of “certain inconsistencies” related to the case.

Following the claim by Trooper Thomas Mascia, 27, that he was shot during the stop on the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead last Wednesday evening, police had been searching for a shooter.

However, a State Police spokesman announced on Monday that they had begun an internal investigation and had stopped looking for the Dodge Charger that Mascia had claimed was involved in the incident.

In a statement, the police stated that they were looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident that involved Trooper Mascia on October 30.

“We are still conducting this investigation, and we are not releasing any additional details at this time.”

Authorities also searched the injured trooper’s residence early on Monday, according to police.

Attorney Anne Donnelly of Nassau County stated that her office was “actively investigating certain inconsistencies” related to the shooting.

Investigators are examining whether Mascia truly shot himself, according to police statements.

Mascia was reportedly getting a psychological evaluation after being released from the hospital last Friday with great fanfare, according to the sources.

When the trooper got close to the car parked on the parkway’s median at around 11:30 p.m., he claimed that a suspect had started shooting at him.

“Blows went off! They fired! Mascia remarked over the police radio, “I may have broken my kneecap.”

After writing down the license plate, “997636T,” the trooper claimed he suspected the driver needed assistance and got out of his cruiser.

Another soldier heard Mascia’s cry for help and hurried him to the Nassau University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

After police and the trooper’s union swiftly denounced the shooting and stated that the perpetrator needs to be “brought to swift justice,” investigators last week offered a $10,000 reward for any information linked to it.

“We are sickened by the actions of this cowardly individual who thought nothing of shooting a Trooper who was simply doing his job,” the PBA union’s statement said.

“We thank the medical providers who are providing our brother with the care he needs, and we will support him as he makes what we hope is a speedy recovery.“This incident underscores the dangers our members bravely face every day in service of all New Yorkers and is a reminder that any interaction has the potential to turn deadly.”

