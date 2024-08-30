According gto lagradaonline, New York City is set to boost SNAP benefits with a new initiative providing up to $500 extra per month for eligible residents. Mayor Eric Adams introduced the “Money in Your Pockets” initiative to help New Yorkers access various city programs and benefits.

Targeted Neighborhood Assistance

The program will roll out across 20 neighborhoods, focusing on areas where residents may not be aware of their eligibility for additional benefits. The initiative aims to improve awareness and ensure families receive the support they need.

Complementary Benefits for SNAP Recipients

In addition to the increased SNAP benefits, the city offers programs like Groceries to Go, providing up to $270 monthly for grocery delivery or pickup. The Get the Good Stuff program matches dollar-for-dollar on purchases of fruits, vegetables, and beans, saving participants up to $10 daily.

Expanding Financial Relief Across the City

The Adams administration’s efforts have already saved New Yorkers over $30 billion through various benefits. The “Money in Your Pockets” initiative is part of a broader strategy to alleviate financial burdens, which includes child care support, housing assistance, and free high-speed internet for public housing residents.

Comprehensive Support for 1.71 Million New Yorkers

With approximately 1.71 million NYC residents relying on SNAP benefits, the city is committed to making life more affordable and equitable. The initiative reflects a strong push to ensure that every eligible resident benefits from available resources.