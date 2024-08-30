If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), it’s important to be aware of changes in payment dates for the remainder of the year. Due to adjustments in the schedule, your payment dates may vary. Here’s what you need to know about SSI payments for September and the upcoming months.

According to lagradaonline, Since September 1st falls on a Sunday, SSI payment scheduled for this date will be issued early. Recipients will receive their benefits on August 30, 2024, instead.

Upcoming SSI Payment Schedule

October 2024: Payments will be made on October 1, 2024.

Payments will be made on October 1, 2024. November 2024: Payments will be issued on November 1, 2024, and again on November 29, 2024.

Payments will be issued on November 1, 2024, and again on November 29, 2024. December 2024: Payments will be made on December 31, 2024.

SSI Payment Amounts

Monthly SSI benefits range between $698 and $1,415. The exact amount varies based on your claim:

Individuals: Up to $943

Up to $943 Couples: Up to $1,415

Up to $1,415 Essential Person (EP): An additional $472 per month for those who meet specific criteria.

New Online SSI Application Process

Starting December 2024, the Social Security Administration will launch a new, streamlined online application process for SSI. The enhanced iClaim system aims to simplify applications for first-time claimants aged 18-65 and will eventually be expanded to all applicants by late 2025.