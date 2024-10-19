In a significant development for beneficiaries of Social Security, a new bill has been proposed that could raise the death benefit to approximately $2,900. This increase aims to better reflect the financial pressures faced by families in the wake of a loved one’s passing, as traditional funeral costs continue to soar.

Current State of Social Security Death Benefits

Historically, the lump-sum death benefit provided by Social Security has been stagnant at $255 since 1954. This amount has failed to keep pace with rising costs in areas such as housing, groceries, and healthcare. The meager benefit is intended to assist surviving family members with funeral expenses, but with average funeral costs now exceeding $6,000, the benefit often falls woefully short.

The Need for Change

As reported by the National Funeral Directors Association, the average cost of a full funeral and cremation service is now around $6,280, a stark contrast to the original $700 that the lump-sum death payment was based on. This discrepancy highlights the urgent need for adjustment to the Social Security death benefit, as many families find themselves struggling to cover these expenses during an already challenging time.

Legislative Proposal: Social Security Survivor Benefits Equity Act

Introduced by Democratic Senator Peter Welch of Vermont and co-sponsored by Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Social Security Survivor Benefits Equity Act aims to increase the death benefit to $2,900. The senators emphasize that funeral costs should not be an additional burden for families grieving the loss of a loved one. Financial expert Kevin Thompson, founder and CEO of 9i Capital Group, supports this proposal, arguing that it would align the death benefit with current inflation-adjusted costs.

Implications for Families

Should this bill pass, it would provide significant financial relief to families who are often forced to navigate the costs of burial and other related expenses. The increase in the death benefit is not merely a financial adjustment; it symbolizes a recognition of the emotional and financial toll of losing a loved one. Families often rely on these benefits to alleviate some of the financial burdens that accompany a funeral, making this legislative change a crucial step forward.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the optimism surrounding the proposed increase, there are notable hurdles to overcome. Experts like Joseph Patrick Roop, president of Belmont Capital Advisors, express skepticism about the bill’s prospects due to political and financial challenges. The ongoing debate over the viability of Social Security itself creates an environment where changes to the program face significant opposition.

Eligibility and Application Process

Currently, survivors who meet specific requirements can qualify for the death benefit, but they must apply within two years of the deceased’s passing. Generally, the surviving spouse receives the benefit, but if no spouse exists, the deceased’s children may be eligible. It’s crucial for survivors to notify Social Security about the death to prevent any fraudulent disbursements of benefits. Eligibility extends to spouses aged 60 or older, spouses 50 or older with disabilities, and those caring for a deceased person’s child. Additionally, children under 18 or those with disabilities over 18 may also qualify for these benefits.

Conclusion

The proposed increase in Social Security death benefits could be a transformative change for families facing the emotional and financial strain of losing a loved one. As discussions continue, the outcome of the Social Security Survivor Benefits Equity Act will be closely watched by millions of beneficiaries who rely on these vital funds to help cover funeral costs. While challenges remain, the proposed legislation signals a necessary shift toward addressing the financial realities of grieving families in America.

