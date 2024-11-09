The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, or MBI, has issued a Silver Alert for a woman from Jackson.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that they last saw La’Preal Sterling, age 25, on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024. Her last sighting was around 9:00 p.m. on the 2500 block of North State Street in Hinds County.

The last time we saw Sterling, he was sporting a gray shirt, red workout shorts, a black hoodie, and black Nike flip-flops.

Sterling’s family indicated that she had a medical problem that may impair her judgment. They are concerned about her safety due to her condition.

Those who may know her present location should contact the Jackson Police Department at 601.960.1234. They may also call 911 right away to report a sighting.

