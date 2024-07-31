John Town has been sentenced to eight years in prison for carjacking a vehicle that had two children inside.

Law enforcement officials were keeping tabs on Town in March 2023 when they witnessed him and his accomplice carjack a vehicle. What made it worse is that there were two innocent children in the backseat. Fortunately, authorities were able to intervene and detain the criminal duo. Towns ultimately pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping, vehicle theft, and aggravated fleeing. Judge Joseph Montano handed down a sentence of eight years in prison, out of a maximum possible term of 13 years.

Reference Article