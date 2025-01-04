It is now the second day of 2025, and Kansas residents are experiencing the benefits of not having to pay a state sales tax on groceries.

However, there may still be some confusion regarding the changes in receipts and the specific items that are exempt from this tax.

When you look at your receipt after purchasing a deli sandwich and some fruit, you may notice two separate taxes listed at the bottom.

In Sedgwick County, the first line on your receipt shows a combination of the state sales tax of 6.5% and the local sales tax of 1%, resulting in a total tax rate of 7.5%.

The second line specifically reflects the tax on groceries, which are not subject to the state sales tax but are still taxed by the county at a rate of 1%. These two tax amounts are then added together to calculate the total taxes you will pay on your grocery bill.

Both groceries belong to different lines because of the new law. Prepared foods, whether hot or cold, and certain deli items such as rotisserie chicken or anything that is premade, are subjected to the state sales tax.

On the other hand, fruits, vegetables, most shelf items, and bakery items, are only subjected to the local sales tax.

Sales taxes vary by county, including Butler County, where the local tax rate is 2%. It is also important to consider any additional special taxes that may affect the total amount of your bill.

