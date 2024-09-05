According to lagradaonline, Next week, millions of retirees will receive a new Social Security payment ranging from $1,900 to $4,873. To qualify, recipients must have claimed benefits after May 1997 and met all retirement requirements, such as reaching the required age, making Social Security contributions, and earning enough work credits.

Social Security Payment Schedule for September 2024

Social Security payments will be distributed based on the recipient’s birthdate:

Born between the 1st and 10th: Payments on the second Wednesday (September 11th).

Payments on the second Wednesday (September 11th). Born between the 11th and 20th: Payments on the third Wednesday (September 18th).

Payments on the third Wednesday (September 18th). Born between the 21st and 31st: Payments on the fourth Wednesday (September 25th).

If you claimed benefits before May 1997, you will receive your payment on the third day of every month, regardless of your birthdate.

Average Social Security Benefit Amounts for 2024

Social Security payments vary depending on the program and individual circumstances:

Retirement Benefits: Average of $1,900 per month . Those who delayed benefits until age 70 could receive up to $4,873 monthly.

Average of . Those who delayed benefits until age 70 could receive up to monthly. Survivor Benefits: Average of $1,505 per month . Families with two children can receive up to $3,653 .

Average of . Families with two children can receive up to . Disability Benefits: Average of $1,537 per month. Disabled recipients may receive up to $3,822, while blind recipients can qualify for $2,590.

What to Do If Your Social Security Payment Is Delayed

If your payment does not arrive on the scheduled date, it is recommended to wait at least three mailing days before contacting the SSA’s customer service. Payment delays may be due to your bank’s processing time rather than a delay from the SSA.

Maximize Your Social Security Benefits

To ensure you receive the maximum Social Security benefits, review your case with a financial advisor or Social Security expert. This can help you better understand your eligibility and optimize your benefits.

Stay informed and plan ahead to make the most of your Social Security payments!