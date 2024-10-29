Additional assistance is being provided to offer support to those affected by the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene.

The Concert for Carolina held on Saturday night has successfully raised over $24.5 million, with expectations for the total to continue increasing.

A record-breaking number of over 82,000 individuals flocked to Bank of America stadium this weekend, marking the highest attendance ever recorded in the stadium’s history.

You can still purchase merchandise for the event through the online store.

Luke Combs and Eric Church, both hailing from North Carolina, took the stage at the concert, showcasing their incredible talents to the enthusiastic audience.

