A second arrest has been made in the case of a man killed after a robbery that resulted in him being dropped to his death from a six-story parking garage in Houston.

On September 26, the incident occurred at an apartment building on Leona Street in the 1550 block.

Court documents accuse the two Stafford-based suspects of “causing” 23-year-old Sostenes Briones to “fall from the sixth level of a parking garage.”

Paramedics found Briones’ body in a breezeway between the parking garage and an apartment building.

Briones died from blunt force injuries to the torso.

The Houston Police Department initially detained Enrique Malaquias Bonilla, 21, on charges of murder and aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury. The Houston Police Department has apprehended Isaiah Ray Williams as a second suspect and charged him with murder and aggravated robbery. The Harris County Jail is currently holding both male suspects.

Born on August 28, 2001, Briones was renowned for his warm personality and ability to connect with others.

In his obituary, his family praised his willingness to serve others as well as his distinct smile.

His mother said, “My son, I loved you so much and will always remember you.” His siblings also expressed their sorrow, saying, “Brother, you will be greatly missed.” I adored you and will continue to do so.

Officers from the Central Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team arrested Bonilla on November 7. The court has scheduled his next appearance for January 6, 2025. Williams appears in court scheduled for November 18.

Bonilla admitted to his role in the event, according to authorities.

