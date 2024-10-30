Good afternoon everyone. As we predicted earlier today and have been discussing for the past few days, scattered tropical heavy showers and thunderstorms are now moving inland across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and northern parts of Florida.

The moisture and energy that left a few days ago are being pushed back by high pressure moving offshore. The beaches are experiencing some issues such as localized rip currents, rough surf, and minor beach erosion due to a consistent onshore flow. Additionally, the stubborn onshore winds are causing enhanced tides, pushing extra water into the back bays and marshes.

Expect brief heavy rain and gusty winds in certain areas as the showers move inland, including Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, Charleston, and Savannah. Additionally, there may be scattered heavy showers in Jacksonville and St. Augustine. Some of these heavier cells may also bring thunderstorms.

