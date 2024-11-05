The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a 25-year term with 50 years to serve, but Nigel Pearson received a sentence of life in prison plus 138 years suspended, with all but 60 years to serve and the final 20 years to serve without the possibility of parole.

The prosecutors “argued for the upward deviation from the guidelines, citing the permanent injury to the victim and highlighting the negative effect brazen shootings such as this one have in Harford County.”

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Pearson, a member of the “Rollin’ 20’s” gang, targeted members of the “Choppa Boys” group on Stevens Circle in Aberdeen with the intention of shooting and murdering them after their rivals posted a rap video on YouTube a few days prior.

Pearson and others “mercilessly shot at a group of four teenage victims who were actively changing a tire in the parking lot and then drove away,” prosecutors said.

Bullets struck two of the four, one in the chest and one in the head.

Both survived.

Pearson then proceeded to a remote site in Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania, where he destroyed the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers later discovered the vehicle, starting an investigation that led authorities directly to Pearson.

After a six-day bench trial, Pearson was found guilty of the following charges:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder; Four counts of first-degree assault; Four counts of use of a firearm in a crime of violence; Four counts of reckless endangerment; Handgun in a vehicle; Loaded handgun in a vehicle; Handgun on person; Illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.



“We will continue to request sentences that exceed the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines for offenders that commit violent crime in our community,” Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey stated. “My message is a swift and certain one that if you commit an act of violence, you will be held accountable to the absolute fullest extent of the law.”

Reference Article