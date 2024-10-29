Mitchell Bunkowske, a 32-year-old resident of Land O’ Lakes, has admitted to conspiring to distribute anabolic steroids and possessing an unregistered firearm, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

According to federal authorities, Bunkowske could potentially face up to 10 years in federal prison for each count.

Bunkowske supplied anabolic steroids, which are classified as a Schedule III controlled substance, from January 2019 to June 2021. He distributed these steroids to customers all over the United States, as stated in the plea agreement.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he sent vials containing different types of steroids, including testosterone propionate and drostanolone propionate, using the United States Postal Service.

The department stated that he also sold steroids to intermediaries who then distributed them to other customers, including members of the U.S. Navy.

In June 2021, federal agents raided Bunkowske’s home and confiscated a significant amount of steroids in various forms.

During questioning, Bunkowske confessed that he did not possess a valid medical license and was not authorized to distribute steroids or controlled substances, as stated by the department.

Agents discovered a FN Herstal PS90 5.7×28 caliber rifle with a shortened barrel and a 50-round magazine, alongside the steroids, according to the department.

According to officials, Bunkowske failed to complete the federal registration for the modified rifle. The rifle was shortened to a length of around 20 inches, with a barrel measuring approximately 12 inches.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bunkowske’s sentencing is currently pending in federal court. This reflects the ongoing efforts of authorities to crack down on the illegal distribution of controlled substances and unregistered firearms. If convicted, Bunkowske could face a substantial prison sentence.

