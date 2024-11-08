A Milestone for DACA Recipients in Health Coverage

Dreamers in California are now eligible to sign up for health insurance through Covered California, marking the first time this opportunity has been extended to DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients. Thanks to a federal rule change by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) earlier this year, qualifying DACA recipients can now enroll in a health plan and may also receive financial assistance.

Federal Rule Change Opens New Opportunities

The HHS announced the change to improve access to healthcare for DACA recipients. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra noted that this new policy honors the contributions of DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, by granting them greater access to healthcare coverage options.

“Dreamers are our neighbors and friends; they are students, teachers, social workers, doctors, and nurses,” Becerra stated, adding that expanding coverage aligns with the values of the American Dream that these individuals strive to achieve. Currently, over one-third of DACA recipients lack health insurance, so this change aims to improve both their health outcomes and financial security.

Special Enrollment Period for Immediate Coverage

To ensure that eligible DACA recipients can take advantage of this change promptly, Covered California established a special enrollment period running from November 1 to December 31, 2024. Those who apply in November can begin their coverage as early as December 1, allowing them to secure health and dental benefits for the remainder of the year.

Applicants can access this special enrollment by selecting the “gained lawful presence” option on the application form under the special enrollment section. This enrollment period also overlaps with Covered California’s regular open enrollment for 2025, allowing Dreamers to sign up for coverage in the coming year.

DACA Eligibility and Background

DACA, implemented in 2012, grants eligible undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children temporary protection from deportation. Recipients are allowed to apply for a Social Security number, work authorization, and driver’s license, all of which help them live and work legally in the United States.

DACA approvals are valid for two years at a time, and applicants must meet specific age, residency, and education requirements.

