According to lagradaonline, In September 2024, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will issue three rounds of disability benefits payments. Beneficiaries who qualified for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) before May 1997 will receive their monthly checks on the 3rd of the month, unless it falls on a weekend. For those who claimed benefits after May 1997, payments are scheduled as follows:

September 11 : For beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th.

: For beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th. September 18 : For beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.

: For beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th. September 25: For beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

If you do not receive your check on the scheduled date, wait at least three mailing days before contacting the SSA.

Benefit Amounts and COLA Adjustments

Disability benefits can vary based on work history and contributions. In 2024, monthly payments range from $1,537 to $3,822:

Average Payment : $1,537

: $1,537 Blind Recipients : Up to $2,590

: Up to $2,590 Maximum Payment: $3,822

The annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2024 is 3.2%. However, projections for 2025 suggest a potential COLA between 2.6% and 3.0%. If the COLA is set at 2.63% or 3.2% for the next year, expected benefit increases would be:

Average Payment : Up to $1,577 or $1,586

: Up to $1,577 or $1,586 Blind Recipients : Up to $2,658 or $2,673

: Up to $2,658 or $2,673 Maximum Payment: Up to $3,923 or $3,944

Stay informed about your benefits and check your My Social Security account for the latest updates.