The conviction of 24-year-old Devan Jordon for capital murder in a Galveston County case has had a tremendous impact on the family of another victim, who is still seeking justice for a separate but similar crime. Yesterday, the court sentenced Jordon to life in prison without parole for the June 2021 murder of Jeffrey Johnson in his League City home. This development, as reported by KHOU, sends a powerful message to people following the case, particularly the family of Joshua Sandoval, another victim of Jordan’s alleged murder spree.

With the disclosure of FOX 26 Houston, it is clear that Jordon was no stranger to the court system, as he was on several felony bonds at the time of the crimes and had even posted bond twice for separate capital murder accusations. Sandoval’s sister, Aimee Castillo, expressed her concerns about the court system following the revelation of the jury’s verdict, saying, “If the court system was doing its job, he wouldn’t have been out.”

KHOU reports that Castillo receives assistance from the parents of murdered children and surviving family members, who have become like family since her brother’s heist. As she advocates for a settlement similar to the Johnson case, she says, “If we can get the same result, it’ll be worth the wait.” Her younger brother, a Milby High School alumnus, died at the age of 28 before he could fully live, motivating her pursuit of justice.

Only two and a half hours of jury deliberation resulted in the conviction of Jordon for Johnson’s murder, and he will now return to Harris County to face the other capital murder charge for Sandoval’s killing. There is no official trial date set, but he has been denied bond this time, according to FOX 26 Houston. Castillo expressed muted relief in court upon hearing the decision: “When I heard it, they told us we couldn’t react. “I just mouthed thank you and started crying,” she admitted.

Despite the lack of a set date, Castillo and her family view the next Harris County trial as a significant development. This comes after a string of armed robberies in 2021, in which a group targeted victims as they left upmarket restaurants, according to local authorities. The jury found Jordon guilty of capital murder, providing some relief to Johnson’s family. Sandoval’s family is keenly following this case as they await their own trial and seek justice.

