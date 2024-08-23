A dredging project near the coast of Louisiana has resulted in the formation of a new island in the Gulf.

The island, situated approximately nine miles away from the coast of St. Mary Parish, is composed of sediment sourced from the Atchafalaya River. Over the last decade, authorities have been extracting sand from the river for navigation needs and depositing it onto the island, which spans an impressive 500-by-2,000 feet.

The island already houses various bird species, including the brown pelican, which happens to be our state bird.

KADN meteorologist Michael Crowley, along with Lafayette environmentalist Harold Shoeffler and Port of Morgan City Executive Director Raymond “Mac” Wade, had the opportunity to witness the formation up close.

Shoeffler vividly recounted his experience of laying eyes on the island for the very first time.

“I glanced at my depth meter and was taken aback to see that I was only in two feet of water instead of the expected eight. It was a moment of surprise and realization. My daughter, who was accompanying me, pointed out an island nearby. I was skeptical at first, as I knew there were no islands in that area. However, as we approached, it became clear that the island was indeed there, adorned with pelicans. It was an unexpected sight,” recalled Shoeffler.

“It’s not as big as you think. The hidden depths beneath the water make it appear like the tip of an iceberg. But once we complete it, it will transform into a sprawling island,” Wade confidently remarked.

The island that is currently expanding does not have a designated name yet.

Reference article