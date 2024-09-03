Upcoming Branch Closures

Bank of America is set to close several branches across California, including the Park West Place branch in Stockton, which will shut its doors on October 22 according to lagradaonline. This move is part of a broader strategy influenced by changing customer behaviors and preferences for digital banking.

Reasons for the Shift

The bank’s decision to close these branches reflects a significant shift in customer interactions. Colleen Haggerty, a Bank of America spokesperson, noted that 90% of clients now use digital services, while only 10% rely on phone or in-person visits. This trend has led to a reassessment of the need for physical branch locations.

Impact on Employees and Customers

Bank of America will relocate employees from the affected branches to nearby financial centers and install new ATMs in the closure areas to maintain service accessibility. Customers with safe deposit boxes at closing branches must schedule appointments to transfer or close their boxes before the branches cease operations.

A Broader Trend in Banking

The closures are part of a larger trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the growing preference for online banking. This trend is prompting banks like Bank of America to streamline their operations and adjust their branch networks accordingly.