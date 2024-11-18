Fox News reports. Amanda Porter, 44, was arrested on November 7 for impersonating two nurses in California. She faced charges of identity theft, false impersonation, and grand theft.

Porter admitted that in 2015, she took the identity of a registered nurse in New York. She obtained a supervisor position at a nursing home near Norfolk, Virginia, by using fake credentials.

Porter got a high from stealing

NBC News reports that Porter lost his job in March 2016, but not before he used the nurse’s name, date of birth, and Social Security number to open bank accounts and secure loans totaling more than $100,000.

She used the money to buy a Mercedes-Benz, diamond bracelets, a Ford Mustang for her son, and other stuff. According to court filings in the Virginia case, “she steals money because it provides her with a drug-like high.”

Porter was on probation in Virginia at the time of her arrest in California. Investigators discovered that Porter had used several stolen identities. The court records also revealed that she intended to return the stolen identities, but chose to spend them instead.

