A Mississippi man has been charged with various offenses after a 2-year-old child was shot in the head and badly injured.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged Eduardo Montero with four charges of attempted murder, three counts of felony child abuse, and one count each of domestic violence and aggravated assault.

A $2 million bond is holding Montero. The infant is still in critical condition, the sheriff’s office stated Tuesday.

The incident took place around midnight Monday in a trailer park off Cayce Road in Marshall County, just south of the Mississippi state border.

Officials stated a man and woman were arguing when a gun went off, injuring the child who was sleeping in bed.

“They were in a relationship and were in the process of splitting up, and the altercation resulted in a weapon being drawn, a struggle, and a shot fired,” said Kelly McMillen, Lt. Colonel of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

His mother gave the two-year-old the name Eduardo.

