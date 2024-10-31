A series of burglaries in Rowan County has led to the arrest of a 61-year-old man, as reported by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

In July 2024, there was an increase in reports of break-ins at gas stations and small businesses. Numerous stores along Mooresville Road and US 601 were targeted, with stolen items including computers, money, and cigarettes. Upon discovering similar cases occurring in South Carolina, detectives collaborated with local authorities.

CMPD identified Andre Heaggins, 61, as a suspect and found him.

According to jail records, he is currently held in the Rowan County Jail with a bond set at $460,000. The charges against him include:

4 counts of breaking and entering 3 counts of larceny after breaking and entering 3 counts of injury to real property 3 counts of failure to appear/comply Fugitive from justice



According to officials, Heaggins is also facing charges in South Carolina.

