On Tuesday, the Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee announced the sentencing of four Nigerian individuals to federal prison for a series of romance and investment frauds in the United States.

Reagan Fondren stated that in June 2023, a federal grand jury in West Tennessee indicted the four for conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

Efe Egbowawa, 41, a Nigerian citizen living in the Atlanta area, was sentenced in April 2024 to five years in federal prison. Kay Ozegbe, 44, a naturalized U.S. citizen living in Atlanta, was sentenced in September 2024 to three years in federal prison. Patrick Edah, 40, a Nigerian citizen living in the Toronto, Canada area, was sentenced in October 2024 to two-and-a-half years in federal prison. Igocha Mac-Okor, 40, a Nigerian citizen living in the Atlanta area, was sentenced in October 2024 to just over four years in federal prison.



From 2017 to November 2021, the scammers employed deceptive tactics by assuming fake identities on various online platforms such as social media, gaming apps, and dating websites to connect with unsuspecting victims. During this process, the scammers would establish relationships, occasionally of a romantic nature, with their targets. Subsequently, they would manipulate the victims by fabricating emergencies and persuading them to send funds through wire transfers, checks, the U.S. mail, and package delivery services.

According to investigators, once the victim had sent the money, the suspects would proceed to demand even larger sums. Shockingly, a victim in West Tennessee fell prey to this scheme and ended up losing over $400,000 in the span of several months.

According to authorities, the four convicted individuals operated as “money mules,” shifting financial earnings through bank accounts and shell corporations.

“The perpetrators engaged in deceptive and fraudulent practices, specifically targeting vulnerable individuals and inflicting immeasurable emotional harm, as well as substantial financial losses,” stated Special Agent in Charge Joe Carrico of the FBI – Nashville Field Office, Memphis Resident Agency. He added, “The FBI remains committed to collaborating with our law enforcement counterparts to actively pursue these predators and ensure they face the consequences of their actions.”

Reference Article