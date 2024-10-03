As we approach the new year, many enthusiasts and collectors are diving into their coin collections or even searching through family attics for hidden treasures. With the market evolving and certain coins gaining notable value, 2025 presents exciting opportunities for collectors. This article explores three categories of coins expected to attract attention and increase in worth over the coming year.

The Allure of American Silver Eagles

The American Silver Eagle has long been celebrated as the most popular silver coin globally, and its demand shows no signs of waning. Dating from 1986 to 2024, these coins weigh one ounce and are composed of 99.9% fine silver. The rising value of silver—up over 30% in the past year—has piqued the interest of collectors and investors alike.

Dr. Mike Fuljenz, president of Universal Coin and Bullion, suggests that reputable dealers are currently pricing gem uncirculated coins between $36 and $37, based on a silver spot price of around $32. As the market for precious metals continues to thrive, the American Silver Eagle remains a reliable investment for both seasoned collectors and newcomers.

Spotlight on American Eagle Gold Coins

Another category poised for growth is the American Eagle gold coin series. These coins have proven to be valuable assets, particularly the uncirculated American Eagle $5 gold coin, which contains 1/10 of an ounce of fine gold. Gold prices have risen by 30% in 2024 alone, reflecting a broader trend that has seen gold increase by over 800% since the beginning of 2000.

Fuljenz notes that uncertainty—both domestically and internationally—often drives up gold prices, making these coins particularly appealing. Current market prices for the $5 American Gold Eagle hover between $295 and $305, depending on the dealer. As demand grows, these coins could become even more sought after in the upcoming year.

Discovering San Francisco Mint Washington Quarters

Another hidden gem in the coin market is the San Francisco Mint Washington Quarters minted between 2012 and the present. These quarters were primarily intended for collectors, which means they are typically not found in circulation. However, lucky finds in pocket change could yield a significant reward.

Coins in good condition can be listed on platforms like eBay for approximately $3 to $5 each, making them an attractive option for casual collectors and serious investors alike. Their limited availability and increasing demand can lead to favorable market dynamics, prompting collectors to keep an eye out for these quarters.

Conclusion

With 2025 on the horizon, now is the perfect time for coin collectors to evaluate their collections and seek out potentially valuable coins. Whether you’re hunting for American Silver Eagles, American Eagle gold coins, or San Francisco Mint Washington Quarters, the market is primed for growth. As always, staying informed about market trends and engaging with reputable dealers can enhance your collecting experience and potentially lead to lucrative investments.

